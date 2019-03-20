M62 slip road closed after HGV carrying crushed cars overturned in West Yorkshire

The Junction 25 eastbound slip on the M62 is closed after a HGV carrying crushed cars overturned.

The slip road was closed at about 2pm by West Yorkshire Police after if confirmed that the HGV had shed its load of crushed cars and scrap metal.

As the picture shows, the large vehicle is on its side and the crushed cars have fallen on to the verge.

CCTV cameras first alerted Highways England to an issue with traffic accessing the slip and they later confirmed there was an incident.

At about 2pm, Highways England issued an update on Twitter. It said: M62 J25 eastbound entry slip. West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit are on scene and have confirmed that this is a shed load and as such have closed this slip road for safety."

Highways England later confirmed that the entry slip was likely to remain closed for some time.

In an update on Twitter, it said: "UPDATE - M62 J25 #Brighouse eastbound entry slip is likely to remain closed for some time whilst recovery work is completed. The overturned HGV is was carrying crushed cars."

