M62 to remain closed during evening rush hour as crash investigation work continues

The M62 eastbound is set to remain closed during the rush hour and into the evening following a serious crash this morning.

The crash happened around 10.40am on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 22 at Denshaw and Junction 23 at Outlane.

Several fire engines, police vehicles, ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

One man has been seriously injured in the incident and another has been arrested in connection with the crash.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The eastbound carriageway has been closed and is likely to remain closed for some time while emergency services work at the scene.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"At least one person has been seriously injured.

"One male has been arrested."

Highways England said they are now turning traffic between the emergency gates at Scammonden Dam and the incident scene.

Their traffic officers are working hard at scene and at the rear of the traffic queue and are reminding people to remain with their vehicles.

