M62 vehicle fire causing hazardous driving conditions

Motorists are being warned about driving conditions on the M62 due to a vehicle fire.

Highways England said the blaze is on the westbound carriagewat between junction 23 at Outlane and junction 22.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "There is a vehicle fire with smoke blowing across the carriageway. please take care on approach and obey any lane closures."

