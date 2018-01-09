Macmillan Cancer Support rolling into Woolshops

Free cancer advice and support is coming to Woolshops in Halifax on Tuesday, January 16.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information. The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

They will be present on the day from 9am to 4pm.

Hazel Greaves, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health. We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“On the date mentioned above, we’re here to answer any questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about

managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”