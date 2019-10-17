Major improvements to Todmorden Sports Centre set to help tackle climate emergency

Extensive improvements at Todmorden Sports Centre are boosting the customer experience and helping to tackle the climate emergency.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We have invested in a number of key improvements at Todmorden Sports Centre to bring the facilities up-to-date and ensure people can continue to enjoy them for years to come.

“This investment is important because it’s a council priority to help local people to be more active.

"We’re on a mission for Calderdale to be the most active borough in the North by 2024.

“Some of the changes at the sports centre are also better for the environment, which supports our work to tackle the climate emergency.”

Earlier this year, the council carried out major repairs to the spa pool in the premier suite, which included upgrading the filter system.

The spa pool is a popular facility in the sports centre, offering a place to relax after an active workout.

The addition of a high-tech UV filtration system in the swimming pool means a more environmentally-friendly approach to disinfecting the pool and better water quality, which is proving popular with swimmers.

Improvements to the moveable pool floor have also been made.

The council has improved the energy efficiency of the centre’s heating system to help tackle the climate emergency and protect Calderdale’s distinctive environment.

This is part of the council’s Re:fit programme to reduce energy usage, carbon dioxide emissions and costs in a range of its buildings.

The council’s sports membership covers the use of four swimming pools, over 200 fitness classes across all the sites each week and full use of state-of-the-art gym equipment.

To find out more about sports facilities in Calderdale, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/sport

