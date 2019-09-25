Major landmark in creating affordable Calderdale homes on former ironworks site

A £7.1m development that will see new affordable homes in Calderdale has reached a major landmark.

A stone laying ceremony was held at a Yorkshire Housing development in Halifax that is breathing new life into a former ironworks.

Councillors and representatives from Homes England took part in the event at Titan Works on Claremount Road.

The £7.1m project of 46 new homes is taking shape and will be a 100 per cent affordable scheme providing both rent and shared ownership.

Calderdale councillors Stephen Baines MBE and Peter Caffrey (both ward councillors for Northowram and Shelf) were joined by the authority’s housing enabling and projects manager Richard Armitage.

Richard Panter, Shelia Rush and Dilys Jones from Homes England completed the guest list.

Yorkshire Housing director of development Andy Gamble said: “I am delighted that Yorkshire Housing is once again building new homes in Calderdale with the support of the local authority and Homes England.

“Titan Works will provide quality and affordable homes to the local area and this event gave us an opportunity to highlight our latest development and how this will make a positive impact in the area.”

It is now more than 10 years since the industrial works on the site in Boothtown near Halifax town centre closed down.

Yorkshire Housing is working with regeneration specialist ENGIE to deliver Titan Works.

The scheme will be a mix of 14 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom homes on the plot.

Twenty-eight properties, including all the two-bedroom dwellings, will be for affordable rent.

A further 18 homes will be made available for shared ownership, which is a flexible and lower cost way for people to get onto the housing ladder.

Shared Ownership allows a buyer to purchase between 35 and 75 per cent of a property and pay rent on the rest.

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and resources, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting this new housing development.

“Increasing the number of affordable homes in Calderdale is a priority for the council.

“The scheme will bring more choice for local families and help towards our target of building 193 new affordable homes per year.

“The transformation of the unused site is another example of the fantastic regeneration that’s happening across the borough, helping to make it a place where people want to live and invest.”