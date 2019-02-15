Major Mytholmroyd commuter road will close next week

Many commuters to and from Mytholmroyd will have to find an alternative route next week after the closure of a busy road was announced.

From midnight on Sunday 17th February, Yorkshire Water will be temporarily closing New Road in Mytholmroyd to traffic as it undertakes vital work to future-proof its water main to prevent it from leaking and help secure water supplies for its customers in Calderdale.

The work will involve Yorkshire Water slip lining the water main which will make it more robust.

The road closure will be in place until the evening of Friday 22nd February, but the company will do everything it can to get this work completed sooner.

Emily Brady from Yorkshire Water said: "We understand this will be disruptive for local residents but it’s really important we get this work done to prevent further bursts. A fully signed diversion will be in place to help direct traffic."