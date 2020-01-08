Major refurbishment is underway at Halifax apartment development

An extensive refurbishment programme has begun of 58 retirement apartments owned by Anchor Hanover, a not-for-profit provider of housing and care for older people.

Hanover House was originally built in the 1960s, located between Halifax and Sowerby Bridge and will undergo improvements that will significantly enhance the appearance of the development, as well as making it more energy efficient.

The apartments, which are in three buildings can be found just off the A58 at the junction of Pye Nest Road and Rochdale Road.

The buildings are in an elevated position providing views towards the River Calder and once the works are completed these existing elevations will be improved.

The refurbishment programme has been designed by Leeds based Brewster Bye Architects and Bradford based Bermar Building Company has been appointed as the main contractor.

Contractors are now on site and the vertical fins that break up the main south facing elevation will be retained and enhanced.

New wall insulation will be installed throughout the development to improve its thermal performance and reduce fuel bills.

New south facing bay windows will maximise views and the main entrance stairs will be removed and reconfigured to create level access into the development.

Laura Kripp, from Anchor Hanover, said: “Hanover House is a popular place to live, in a sought-after area and all the apartments benefit from far-reaching views. As a development, it has stood the test of time and has required very little major work since it was originally built, but it’s now due an upgrade and our significant investment programme will modernise the homes.

“The work will not only transform the look of the retirement complex, but it will make the three buildings and all of the apartments much more energy efficient and accessible. This project is one of many we are working on with Brewster Bye across the North East as part of our progressive approach to reducing fuel poverty for the elderly.”

Mark Henderson, director at Brewster Bye Architects, said: “We’ve designed this programme of works to significantly improve the appearance of Hanover House and make it more comfortable for residents, as well as increasing its lifespan.

“The work will significantly brighten up and improve the north facing corridors. The development is also uninsulated in many areas, so increasing its thermal performance, by adding wall insulation wherever possible, has been another key priority that will make a big difference to residents.”

Other contractors working on the project include Summers Inman providing quantity surveying services and structural engineers ARP Associates.

