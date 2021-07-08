Man, 20, dies in Halifax car crash with double-decker bus

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that happened at around 7:35pm last night (Wednesday July 7) on Godley Lane in the in the Stump Cross area.

The crash involved a black Audi A3 travelling away from Halifax towards Bradford, and a double-decker bus travelling in the opposite direction.

The Audi driver, a 20-year-old male, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal car crash

Initial enquiries are continuing and investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened immediately prior to the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage or footage that will assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1566 of 7/7.