Man, 21, in hospital after being shot in Huddersfield

Two men have been arrested after a 21-year-old was shot in an incident in Huddersfield last night.

Police were called shortly to reports of a male being injured on Walpole Road after 10pm last night.

The victim was approached by two men while in his car on Walpole Road and shot.

The suspects fled the scene but were arrested shortly after by police. They remain in custody.

The injured man was taken to hospital for medical treatment. He is in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A cordon remains in place while police carry out enquiries, including a forensic examination of the scene and CCTV enquiries.

Police patrols are being stepped up in the area.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “Any firearms incident will cause some concern in our local communities, but I would like to reassure members of the public that we take these incidents extremely seriously and have two males currently in custody in relation to this.

“I would encourage anyone who witnessed anything in the area last night to come forward and speak to the police to assist with our enquiries.

“We will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area throughout today to reassure the public and officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry team are conducting enquiries today to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

Witnesses should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.