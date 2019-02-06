Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Hebden Bridge car crash

A man had to be airlifted to hospital after a car crash in Hebden Bridge this morning.

The A6033, going towards Oxenhope from Hebden Bridge, was closed for several hours due to the road traffic collision.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We were called out by the ambulance service at 7.21am today.

READ MORE: Lucky escape for driver as car crashes off M62 and gets stuck on steep embankment

"One vehicle was involved in the crash and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended.

"One man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"Any witnesses are asked to call the 101 police non-emergency number, quoting log number 259 of February 6."

READ MORE: Burglar broke into Calderdale family home and fled with cars in targeted raid

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.