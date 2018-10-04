Man arrested for multiple commercial break-ins in Halifax town centre

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for multiple crimes related to commercial properties in Halifax town centre.

The initial arrest was made at a commercial property in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The man has been released on bail with the condition that he must not enter Halifax town centre.

A West Yorkshire Police statement said: "In the early hours of Wednesday morning officers were called to an alarm activation at a commercial premise in Halifax town centre.

"On arrival, officers found that the shop had been broken into.

"A 39 year old male was arrested and whilst in custody arrested for a number of other like offences, also committed in the town centre. The male has since been released on conditional police bail, pending further enquiries, conditions being that he must not enter the town centre."