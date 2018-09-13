Man confirmed dead after falling from M62 bridge

Police have confirmed a man has died after he fell from a bridge at the M62 in Rishworth

Police were called at 9.52am today (Thursday, September 13) to reports a male on the bridge at Rishworth.

He fell and sustained fatal injuries.

READ: M62 closed in both directions due to 'police incident'



A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 9.52am to reports of a concern for safety for a male on a bridge at Rishworth at the M62.

"The male fell from the bridge and sustained fatal injuries. There are road closures in place, avoid the area if possible."

Road closures are in place in the surrounding areas and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

READ: These diversions are in place as the M62 is shut at Ainley Top due to a 'police incident'