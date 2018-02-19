Man dies after becoming trapped in farm machinery in Bradford

A MAN has died after becoming trapped in farm machinery in Bradford, police said today.

Emergency services were called to Upper Heights Road in Thornton, Bradford, just before 9pm yesterday (Sun Feb 18) after receiving a a report of a person trapped in farm machinery.

Police said a man was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "The man’s death is not believed to be suspicious and enquiries are continuing with the Health and Safety Executive."