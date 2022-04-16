Man dies after crash near Hebden Bridge

The accident happened on Hebden Bridge Road, Peckett Well, and involved a grey Nissan Qashqai and a red Toyota Auris.

The driver of the Nissan Qashqai - a 60-year-old man - was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died in hospital yesterday (April 15).

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash - which happened at around 2.35pm on April 4 - or anyone with dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicles' movements before the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses