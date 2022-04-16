Man dies after crash near Hebden Bridge

A man has died after a crash near Hebden Bridge.

By sarah fitton
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 8:44 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th April 2022, 8:46 pm

The accident happened on Hebden Bridge Road, Peckett Well, and involved a grey Nissan Qashqai and a red Toyota Auris.

The driver of the Nissan Qashqai - a 60-year-old man - was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died in hospital yesterday (April 15).

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash - which happened at around 2.35pm on April 4 - or anyone with dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicles' movements before the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Any information can be given to the Major Collision Enquiry team via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 922 of April 4.

