Man falls from attic bedroom and gets stuck in staircase of Calderdale house

Emergency services were called in the early hours of the new year after a man in an attic bedroom fell a full storey and got stuck in a stairwell.

The male suffered a leg injury after getting himself stuck on Wednesday morning just before 1am.

Firefighters were called to a property in Midgley on New Years Day

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had to cut away part of the staircase at the property on Jim Allen Lane in Midgley.

The man, whose age West Yorkshire Fire has not specified, was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

In a statement released on the incident, the fire service said: "Male stuck in stairwell of domestic property after falling from an attic bedroom to the first floor, casualty was suffering a leg injury and crews cut away staircase to extricate casualty who was then transported to hospital by ambulance.

"Pumps from Illingworth and Rastrick attended."

