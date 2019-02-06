Man jailed over Halifax house burglary

A burglar who targeted a house in Calderdale has been jailed for more than four and a half years.

Amir Khan, 30, of Toller Lane, Bradford, was jailed yesterday (Tuesday) at Bradford Crown Court after burgling a property on School Lane, Southowram, near Halifax, in the early hours of January 4.

After forcing entry into the house at around 4.55am, Khan and others fled the area with two cars – a Seat and a Mercedes.

Police officers saw the vehicles leaving the property and tracked the Mercedes to a car park in Brighouse.

West Yorkshire Police said Khan tried to run from the car park, but was caught and detained. He was arrested and charged on the same day.

Both the Mercedes and Seat cars were recovered by police.

Khan was jailed yesterday for 56 months for burglary.

Following sentencing, Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson said: “Khan travelled into Halifax to commit burglary, and he has now received a considerable prison sentence for that offence.

“Our officers are committed to reducing the number of residential burglaries in Calderdale and we will continue to robustly investigate all offences.”