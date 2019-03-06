Man's body found under M62 brigde at Hartshead Moor

The body of a man has been found underneath a bridge passing over the M62 in the early hours of this morning.

A stretch of the M62 westbound was closed while police officers carried out investigation work

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Police were called at 2:04am on Wednesday March 6 to reports of a concern for safety on the M62 near to Hartshead Moor.

"Emergency services attended and found a male deceased under the motorway bridge

"Road closures were in place until 6:19am this morning whilst the scene was examined.

"It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner."

One lane of four is closed and there is heavy traffic on the M62 Westbound from Junction 26 M606 (Chain Bar) to Junction 25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) due to the incident.

The entire road westbound was closed earlier, as well as the M606 southound, but all but one lane has now reopened.

