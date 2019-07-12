Man suffers fractured ankle as Calder Valley mountain team called out to rescue

A man who suffered a fractured ankle in Calderdale had to be rescued by the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team

At 9.07pm on Tuesday July 9, the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) to help with the treatment and evacuation of a man who had suffered with a lower leg injury.

A total of 26 CVSRT members were deployed in team vehicles direct from a team training exercise, only a short distance away at Ogden Water.

Paramedics, assisted by CVSRT members, assessed the injury and provided pain relief, before realigning and splinting the fractured ankle.

The casualty was then transferred to a stretcher and carried a short distance to an awaiting ambulance to be taken to hospital.

