Man suffers serious injuries in M62 crash as officers deal with 10km of traffic and road closure

A man has suffered serious injuries after a crash on the M62 this morning.

The crash happened around 10.40am on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 22 at Denshaw and Junction 23 at Outlane.

Several fire engines, police vehicles, ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

Firefighters helped remove a person from a vehicle at the scene of the crash on the M62, it's been confirmed.

Highways England has confirmed that stretch of motorway will remain CLOSED through the afternoon due to the serious collision. Other Trans-Pennine routes are already very congested.

Early estimates show that the M62 might not be r-opened until 2pm.

