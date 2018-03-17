Man taken to hospital after house fire in Queensbury

A man was taken to hospital today after a fire at a house in the Queensbury area of Bradford.

Fire crews were called to the property on Oxford Close at about 4am.

The man, aged in his 20s, was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

A woman, said to be in her late 50s, was checked over by paramedics but did not attend hospital.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service described the incident as a fire in a “loft space”.

The brigade said smoke detectors were fitted in the property and had activated.

Crews from Fairweather Green and Illingworth attended the incident.