Mandale’s Halifax mill development wins award

Two residential developments in Shipley and Halifax have been recognised with two prestigious UK Property Awards.

Mandale Homes’ £7million regeneration residential scheme at Martin’s Mill in Halifax was honoured in the Best Residential/Renovation/Redevelopment category, while its sustainable development at Swanside in Shipley triumphed in the Best Residential class.

The company will pick up its awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Friday, October 25 with the level of the award for each scheme being revealed on the night.

Richard Harriman, operations director at Mandale Homes, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be honoured with these coveted UK Property Awards. They truly are a mark of excellence for property professionals.

“This award is true testament to the team’s hard work on these regeneration and sustainable developments.”