Marie Curie thanks Halifax for its help fundraising to help charity

Marie Curie Nurses, staff and campaigners want to thank all the volunteers in Halifax who gave up their valuable time this Christmas in support of people living with a terminal illness and their families.

With the help form the local community, the charity was able to fill hundreds of collection shifts from across the town centre and in local supermarkets including Sainsburys, Tesco and Morrisons.

Read: Test your knowledge of Calderdale events with our 2018 quiz

Together the people of Halifax raised almost £4000 throughout December and every penny raised will help the Marie Curie nursing service in Halifax provide care and emotional support to people living with a terminal illness, as well as funding Marie Curie’s information and support service which was accessed over 70,000 times last Christmas.

Aanika Dhillon Community Fundraiser, Marie Curie, said: “Christmas is all about spending time with the people that matter to you and we’re so grateful that groups of friend and families chose to spend two hours of their time over the festive period volunteering for Marie Curie.

“Whether you were one of our amazing volunteers who braved the cold in fancy dress, or a generous shopper who donated, your contribution will help us reach more people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones. Our volunteers and supporters across Calderdale really are the best – have a Happy New Year from everyone at Marie Curie.”

Read: Todmorden food bank says a big thank you to generous valley