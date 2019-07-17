Mark back at James Heal as service manager

Mark Davison has joined Halifax engineering firm James Heal as service and support business unit manager.

The appointment is the second time Mr Davison has worked at James Heal, the market leader in the design and manufacture of precision testing equipment and support services in the global textile industry.

Mr Davison (50) first joined James Heal in 2010 as service and calibration manager. Prior to this, he spent 23 years at Bradford-based Turnbridge Engineering after starting an engineering apprenticeship aged just 17.

Mr Davison said: “James Heal has been at the forefront of textile innovation for many years and is truly an international player. Innovation cannot be underestimated and is the main driver behind successfully competing on the world stage.

“This was a key factor in influencing my decision to return. I’m proud to work for a UK manufacturing company which competes on a global scale.”