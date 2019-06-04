Marshalls’ five-star trade stand at Chelsea

Elland-based Marshalls was awarded five stars for its trade stand at Chelsea Flower Show.

With a garden designed to celebrate Marshalls’ heritage as a Great British brand, the stand was designed in-house and created using a range of bespoke and ready to buy products.

The judges particularly liked the clever planting in red, white and blue and the use of copper inlays on natural stone.

Marshalls has taken part in Chelsea Flower Show for more than 25 years.

Chris Harrop, marketing and sustainability director at Marshalls said: “Marshalls has been involved in Chelsea Flower Show for over 25 years and this year we’ve chosen to celebrate our British heritage with our stand design. The copper inlay of the Made in Britain logo looks fantastic in our Scoutmoor paving.

“Chelsea is always a fantastic opportunity to promote Marshalls, but this year we are also flying the flag for Made in Britain too.”