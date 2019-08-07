Marshalls’ sustainability work earns recognition

Elland-based Marshalls plc, a leading manufacturer of hard landscaping, has kept its status as a FTSE4Good constituent.

The FTSE4Good Index measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance practices and is designed to help investors take these factors into account to make ethical investment decisions. Only companies who demonstrate strong sustainability practices make it onto the final list.

Marshalls scores strongly in comparison to others in the sector and the country, particular areas of strength include governance and environment and climate change.

As the climate change agenda gains more focus, particularly with the UK Government legislation on a net zero carbon by 2050, Marshalls continually works to de-carbonise its business and has retained the Carbon Trust Standard for an impressive 10 years.

In terms of the environment, Marshalls is a founding signatory of the Sustainable Concrete Forum and is committed to reducing the energy and carbon impact of the business and is in line with the UK Government targets.

Wherever possible, products are made in Britain and benefit from being verified as Responsibly Sourced, as defined by the BRE Standard BES6001.

Marshalls Chief Executive, Martyn Coffey, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of all we do, and we’re very proud to be continually recognised for our work driven by our sustainability model.

“Empowered by our brand values we work to uphold our public commitments and go beyond what is expected.

“We deliver sustainable products and practices to our customers, and provide sustainable value to our stakeholders.”