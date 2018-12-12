Masked robbers carrying kitchen knives threaten Rastrick shop worker in terrifying raid

Two masked robbers armed with kitchen knives have struck at a Rastrick newsagents.

The robbery happened on Church Street, Rastrick yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

The incident happened at around 5.30pm, when two suspects entered the premise and threatened a shop worker with kitchen knives.

They demanded the victim, a man in his 60s, handed over money from the till.

They then made off from the shop with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The suspects are both male and were wearing balaclavas. They were both wearing black trousers with a black top and spoke with local accents.

The victim was uninjured in the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference 13180620767. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

