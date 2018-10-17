Masquerade Ball raises £63,000 for Overgate Hospice

Christmas came early for Overgate Hospice at this year’s Masquerade Ball with a massive £63,000 raised on the night.

Fundraising on the night included an auction, with a local businessman paying £10,000 to keep the hospice open on Christmas Day.

Popsie Singh generously donated the amount as part of the auction after being told that it costs the hospice £9,700 each day to keep the Hospice running.

The event, held at the Venue in Barkisland, was attended by 340 people from across Calderdale and hosted by Billy Wheadon.

As well as enjoying a three-course dinner, attendees were also given the opportunity to buy prize-winning balloons – each prize was generously donated by businesses across the area.

Excitement built in the room thanks to a new addition to the event, ‘Unlock the Rock’. Lister Horsfall jewellers kindly donated a £1,800 diamond necklace and Overgate staff and volunteers sold keys for £10 throughout the evening. Guests were then invited to try their key in the lock with the winning key taking home the item.

Other entertainment on the night included a Best Bids auction with prizes including Harry Potter signed photos and VIP Boyzone tickets and live entertainment.

Rebecca Ryan, Senior Events Fundraiser, said: “It was a truly special evening with such a great atmosphere in the room. It was truly humbling to see a room filled with such generosity and care for the cause. We were also overwhelmed to have received such amazing support from local businesses donating prizes for the night.”

The event was kindly sponsored by DD Porter Construction, A Safe, Lister Horsfall Jewellers and Study Write 11+ who all attended the event.