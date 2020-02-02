Mayor of Calderdale's car to lead green revolution as council plans overhaul of fleet vehicles

An overhaul of Calderdale Council's fleet is underway with many older vehicles being replaced with more eco-friendly ones.

Having declared a climate emergency at the start of 2019, the Council is aiming to protect the borough's distinctive environment.

The Council and Calderdale are on track to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80% by 2050.

In a bid to meet its target many vehciles run by the COuncil are being replaced including the Mayor's official vehicle.

In a report by Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, that went before full Council revelaed the progress that is being made.

"Transport Services is preparing to replace around half of the Council’s fleet of vehicles as these are now very old and are presenting challenges in terms of maintenance costs and operational reliability, as well as being far more polluting than more modern vehicles," he said.

"To help address the Climate Emergency, we are planning to replace a number of diesel vehicles with plug in electric vehicles which will result in much lower CO2 and Nitrogen Oxide emissions.

"The vehicles are also far cheaper to run, both in terms of maintenance and fuel, so it makes economic as well as environmental sense to bring as many electric vehicles as possible onto the fleet.

"We are hoping that the new vehicles will start arriving on to the fleet from April 2020, with the new Mayor’s car leading by example as it will be a fully electric Hyundai Ioniq."