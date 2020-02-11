Mayor visits groundbreaking green energy firm in Halifax

A business idea from his teenage years is proving a major winner for its Elland designer.

A business idea from his teenage years has proved a major winner for its Elland designer.

Jon Fenton left his job at Elland’s ValveTek, after 35 years in mechanical engineering, to develop FeTu, a green energy device that aims to tackle climate change by reducing energy consumption and emissions.

He created nine job roles, with more to come in the near future.

Calderdale mayor, Dot Foster, visited the firm to highlight the ground-breaking engineering work going in the region.

Mr Fenton’s invention of a positive displacement turbine was developed with backing from Innovate UK and UK universities, including Bath, Brunel, City of London. Glasgow and Huddersfield.

The unique heat engine recovers energy while generating power from low-yield heat sources, as well as enabling new efficiencies for cooling, heating and fluid power. It is set to supercharge the race towards Government targets of reaching net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

“It’s been a big 12 months for FeTu, with several innovation awards and some big strides forward in the development of our product.

“We asked the mayor to help us celebrate the work we’ve done and highlight how a local firm is shaking up a global industry,” said Jon Fenton.

“We collaborate with institutions across the UK to keep our development cycle moving, but our technology was invented, designed and built right here in Yorkshire and we are committed to improving our regional economy.”

Councillor Foster said: “FeTu is a fascinating company and their original technology is set to be of huge benefit locally, nationally, and internationally.”

