Mecca Bingo in Halifax celebrates partnership by going extra mile

Team members from Mecca Halifax will be donning trainers, dusting off bikes and digging out swimming cozzies as part of a new initiative to mark the five-year partnership with charity, Carers Trust.

The partnership between Carers Trust and the Rank Group, which owns Mecca Bingo, first began in February 2014.

To celebrate the milestone, the Miles for Carers’ Smiles campaign aims to clock up 10,000 miles of movement while raising money for carers along the way.

Read: Thousands attend opening weekend at new Potting Shed and FIREPIT in Halifax

This year Carers Trust will hit the major milestone of having helped 10,000 carers in the UK including those in Halifax. The charity works to improve support, services and recognition for anyone living with the challenges of caring, unpaid, for a family member or friend who is ill, frail, disabled or has mental health problems.

With Network Partners based in Halifax, Carers Trust is able to support carers in their homes through the provision of replacement care, and in the community with information, advice, emotional support, hands on practical help and access to much needed breaks.

Jo Dale, General Manager at Mecca Halifax, said: “We’re passionate about our fundraising activities that support Halifax carers and want to celebrate Carers Trust helping 10,000 carers by raising money in a more creative way. Miles for Carers’ Smiles does just that and by logging a mile for every single one of them, we want to show that we care and that we want to keep making a difference to their lives.

“We’re calling on our team members alongside their families and friends in Halifax, to walk, run, swim, cycle, row, skate or Zumba their way to clocking up some miles so we can reach a collective 10,000 in just five weeks.”

Read: David Beckham and Sir Alex Ferguson lead tributes to Halifax's legendary Manchester United coach Eric Harrison

Giles Meyer, Chief Executive of Carers Trust, said: “We’re thrilled that we will be reaching the 10,000 milestone this year and even more excited that Mecca Bingo is aiming to raise funds for us in such an energetic way. Mecca Bingo has been our charity partner for five years and this initiative really shows that it goes that extra mile to help us support unpaid carers across the UK.”

It’s not just team members that are being encouraged to take part. Friends, family, customers and any other locals can all join in to reach that 10,000 miles. All they have to do to is visit www.givepenny.com/event/miles-for-carers-smiles and sign up.

Miles can be entered and tracked manually or by connecting their tracking device to their profile. Friends and family can also log on to sponsor them by the mile and all money raised will go towards each club’s fundraising target.