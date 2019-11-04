Mecca Bingo invites Halifax residents to kick off festive season with bingo balls

Mecca Bingo in Halifax is calling on locals to kick off the festive season with a stockings-worth of bingo balls.

To start Christmas in style, the venue on Broad Street features a tailored Christmas menu and bespoke Christmas prizes starting from £15 per person with a a party package to suit everyone.

Kim Megilley, General Manager at Mecca Bingo Halifax, said: “Christmas is always a fantastic time of year in the club. Our customers and callers are in the highest of spirits and there’s always something special about people winning money at Christmas.

“We’re kick starting the Christmas festivities with fun and festive themed games and prizes and of course our delicious Christmas menu – perfect for a festive party.”

All parties will be able to pre-order from a range of drinks offers including cocktail pitches for £10 and four bottles of beers or ciders for £10. And for all the designated drivers, Mecca Bingo Halifax will be providing free soft drinks throughout the evening.

Christmas packages will be available from November 25 to January 19 2020 and include a glass of fizz on arrival, a festive food platter or festive meal and a game of bingo.

For more information www.meccabingo.com.

