Mecca’s gifts call to help carers

the team at Mecca Halifax has launched an amnesty for customers to donate any extra Christmas gifts to a good cause.

Mecca is inviting its customers to drop off any unneeded gifts to be donated.

Continuing the long-standing partnership with Carers Trust, any presents donated by customers to the club will be passed onto the charity. Carers Trust works to improve support, services and recognition for the seven million unpaid carers in the UK.

Jo Dale, manager at Mecca Halifax, said: “Christmas is all about sharing, but we know that some of us do receive gifts that aren’t suitable or that we already have. That’s why we are launching this amnesty campaign to save presents languishing in the back of the cupboard.

“There are no words to describe the importance of what carers do in our community, and it’s an honour to continue supporting Carers Trust.”