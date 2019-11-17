Meet the new faces that are helping grow Elland company Vapour Cloud

Elland-based Voice, video, networks and infrastructure specialist Vapour Cloud has announced three senior appointments to its growing team.

The move comes as the business eyes a minimum 20% turnover uplift by the end of 2020.

Armed with almost three decades of communications sector experience, Blaine Craig has come on board as customer services manager.

He worked his way up to BT channel director following his graduation from university and has also gone on to hold notable roles with Virgin Media, EON UK and Azzurri Communications, to name just a few.

Emma Haywood has also joined as channel account manager, following the successful launch of Vapour’s new managed service offering. She too has worked for Virgin Media and has also gone on to hold business development roles with high-end fit-out contractors in London.

Newly appointed non-executive director Jon Pickering completes the trio of hires. As the ex-CEO and co-founder of Block – a £25m turnover IT company which he exited in 2017 – he is a strong addition to Vapour’s board. He has a wealth of technical experience and a demonstrable background of scaling technology companies.

Vapour’s CEO Tim Mercer said: “The 500% growth of our cloud division over the past two years has been widely documented in the media, and we have no plans to become stagnant now.

“We need the industry’s finest talent to keep pushing forward and I feel privileged to have Blaine, Emma and Jon join us.

“Vapour is a really exciting place to be at the moment.”