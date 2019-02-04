Memory Café receives £200 boost from Brighouse solicitors

Cornerstone Memory Café in Brighouse has received a welcome cash boost from staff at local solicitors Wilkinson Woodward Bearders.

The staff at the King Street legal practice raised £200 as they handed out festive treats to children during Brighouse Christmas Market.

The café, which is staffed by volunteers from both Cornerstone Church and others keen to support the work, provides a lifeline for people with dementia and their carers.

Collecting the cheque from Wilkinson Woodward Bearders, café organiser, Kath Mashinter, said: “Cornerstone Memory Cafe provides a vital service to local people living with dementia who can often feel isolated. The café offers friendship, support and a variety of activities.

"The money raised by Wilkinson Woodward Bearders has given our group a significant boost and will help us to support many local people in 2019.”

Maureen Cawthorn, Managing Director of Wilkinson Woodward Bearders, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Cornerstone Memory Cafe and we are very grateful to everyone who donated money at our offices during last year’s Brighouse Christmas Market.”

Cornerstone Memory Café runs on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month from 2pm until 4pm at Brighouse Civic Hall.

For more information contact Kath Mashinter on kath.mashinter@sky.com.

