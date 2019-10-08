Men taken to hospital after horse and cart flips over on Halifax flyover

Two people have been taken to hospital after a horse and cart flipped over on the Halifax flyover.

The incident has caused delays on the surrounding routes as the emergency services were called.

The Burdock Way flyoverwas closed in one direction from Godley Road to the Orange Street Roundabout.

Police officers were called at 11.35am to Burdock Way to a report a horse and cart had flipped over.

There were two males in the cart, who have gone to hospital for treatment a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

First West Yorkshire bus services said the incident is cleared but there is still heavy traffic and delays around the area.

