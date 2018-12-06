Mental abuse and harassment crime on the rise in Calderdale

If you have been assaulted in Calderdale it is likelier to be mentally than physically.

Total crime statistics presented to Calderdale Council’s Cabinet showed a quarterly increase of 16.1 per cent overall when compared to the same quarter in 2017-18, in line with West Yorkshire increases, but with successes in some targeted areas.

Assault with injury as a whole, a crime type which also includes threats, were down 7.5 per cent – but violence without injury was increasing at a larger rate than most other crimes, especially harassment.

This type of crime records results of text messages, social media, phone calls and verbal abuse.

Generally the picture for crime in Calderdale is mixed, says the report.

Burglary in particular has “significantly” decreased (18.8 per cent down) for the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Vehicle related crime is also lower.

The three key crime risk areas are still the borough’s night time economy, domestic abuse and mental health, with the latter two complex areas in which partner organisations continue to make progress with problems that do not have a single defining solution.

But partnership work to deal with problems which might be created by the night time economy is proving successful and will be stepped up with a crime reduction campaign over the upcoming festive period.

This will see joint patrols by the council’s Community Safety Wardens and the Neighbourhood Police Team with the council’s mobile CCTV vehicle made available to them.

Stakeholders including licensees, retail CCTV and taxi drivers will also play their part to ensure as peaceful a Christmas as possible.

The campaign will be supported by a communication strategy which all relevant communications teams have agreed and which will use the social media tag #SaferCdale to promote it.

Statistics were presented to councillors as part of an agenda item monitoring how Calderdale is faring against other comparable boroughs in the north.

Overall it is currently sixth out of 20.

Its crime ranking improved to 15th from 18th, but is still needing work, councillors accept.