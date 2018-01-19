Met Office issue further snow and ice weather warning for Calderdale

The Met Office last night extended their yellow weather warning for the region.

The warning level matches that of Tuesday, which saw snow and ice bring Calderdale to a standstill. The Met Office have asked residents to take extra care today (Friday) in order to avoid accident or injury.

Their chief forecaster said: "Snow showers will affect the northwest of the UK during Thursday and Friday, although often falling as sleet and hail near windward coasts.

READ MORE: GRITTER WATCH - What have Calderdale gritter been up to in the last few hours?

"Ice will also form in some areas overnight. Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations.

"In a few places, mainly upland areas, vehicles may become stranded. There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.

"A few rural communities may become cut off. In addition some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries."

How are the roads where you are this morning? Has it affected your commute? Let us know by tweeting @HXCourier, by posting on our Facebook page or by emailing newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk.