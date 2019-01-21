Met Office issue weather warning for Halifax commuters

Calderdale commuters have been warned to be careful tomorrow morning after the Met Office issues a weather warning for icy conditions.

The yellow warning starts at midnight tonight (Monday) and will continue until midday on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: "Ice will form on some surfaces overnight into Tuesday morning across much of the UK.

"Always adjust your driving according to the conditions and plan your journey by checking the latest weather forecast. You can also look for clues on road conditions such as ice on the pavement or on your windscreen before you start your journey and take extra care."