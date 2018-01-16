Met office issue yellow warning of snow and ice for Calderdale

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Yorkshire with the risk of some roads and pavements turning icy.

Showers are falling as sleet, snow and hail already in the borough and it is set to continue into the evening and into Wednesday.

Delays to travel are possible, with a slight chance of cancellations of public transport. Some roads and pavements could turn icy, with an increased likelihood of some accidents and injuries.

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said: "Snow showers will be heavy and frequent through the rest of Tuesday, gradually easing off during the early hours of Wednesday, with a further slow improvement expected through Wednesday daytime, as showers become less heavy and less frequent.

"Some high ground is likely to see 15-25 cm building up, especially above 200-300 metres.

"At low levels throughout the warning area, 5-10 cm will be more typical. Showers will be accompanied by hail and lightning at times, while strong winds bring the potential for temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow, mainly over high ground."