Met office issue yellow weather warning of snow and ice for Calderdale

The Met Office have issued their latest weather warning to Calderdale alongside a freezing forecast.

A statement said: "A spell of rain, quickly turning to sleet and snow, will move southeast across the UK on Monday night and Tuesday, gradually weakening across England and Wales.

"Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

Calderdale Council, who drew criticism from many residents for their handling of the snowfall earlier in the year, have had gritters out monitoring the region's roads since 10am.

The current warning lasts until Wednesday morning, with temperatures as low as -6° sweeping across Calderdale. Snow and sleet is forecast on Tuesday morning.