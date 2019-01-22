Met Office issues yellow warning for ice in Calderdale

The Met Office is warning people in Calderdale to take care after they issued a yellow weather warning for ice.

The warning has been issused between 4pm today and 11am tomorrow (Wednesday) 6

The Met Office said: "Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet.

"Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times. Accumulations of several centimetres are likely above 200 metres, mainly across western Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and northwest England. A small amount of settling snow (1 cm or less) is also possible at lower levels in a few places."

The forecast ahead for Calderdale

Tonight:

Showers soon fading after dark, the whole region becoming mainly clear but cold with a widespread frost. Some snow showers over the North York Moors before dawn on Wednesday. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Wednesday:

Dry, sunny and cold on Wednesday, with a morning frost. Some wintry showers will move in from the east during the morning, with further snow over the North York Moors. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Bright or sunny but cold on Thursday, with freezing fog locally. Becoming milder on Friday, with hill fog and patchy rain. Breezy with rain on Saturday, then drier and colder.