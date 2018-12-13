Met Office issues yellow weather warning as snow, ice and freezing rain set to hit Calderdale

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warnings for Calderdale, as snow, ice and freezing rain are set to hit this weekend.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from 12pm on Saturday (15 December) to 10am on Sunday (16 December).

This warning currently covers North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

According to the Met Office, “There is a risk of snow developing with strong southeasterly winds affecting northern UK on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

“The snow could be heavy at times, especially over hills where blizzards may develop, and is likely to drift in strong winds.

“Across northern England and southern Scotland, snow may turn to freezing rain above 200-300 metres leading to widespread ice developing on Saturday night. 2-5 cm of snow is likely at lower levels, whilst higher ground could see 10-20 cm.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning:

Heavy snow and blizzards may develop across Scotland and northern England with a risk of freezing rain in places.

-Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

-Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

-Some rural communities could become cut off

-Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

-A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces