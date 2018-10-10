Michael achieves diploma in funeral service

Michael Dalby has joined his mother, Amanda, in gaining his Diploma in Funeral Service from the British Institute of Funeral Directors.

He now also holds a funeral director’s licence, which means that both Michael and Amanda operate to a national standard, are licensed to practice and

are annually inspected by the British Institute of Funeral Directors, and the Society for Allied and Independent Funeral Directors.

The Diploma in Funeral Service was obtained by completing various pieces of coursework, a presentation, a mock funeral arrangement, and a final exam held in West Bromwich in March 2018. The purpose of the Diploma is to educate a funeral director with the knowledge to handle funerals in all situations, from all beliefs and backgrounds, and to ensure that the very highest quality of service is given to the bereaved in their time of need.

Currently, Funeral Directors are not required to be regulated to any standard. However, the British Institute of Funeral Directors are lobbying government to

introduce regulations into their industry, to ensure that all families receive the best possible service.

Amanda said: “Education is important, in order to offer the very best service to the families who put so much trust in us at such a difficult time, and I am very proud that Michael has gained this Diploma qualification.”

Michael, 28, is the youngest Funeral Director in Calderdale to hold this qualification, and is pictured with Alan Puxley, National President of the British

Institute of Funeral Directors receiving his certificate at Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, Salterhebble,