Michelin chef-inspired father and son team to open Brighouse eatery

Brighouse father and son team, Ian and Ryan Darley, are planning to open a new Bar and Kitchen called ‘Over There’ in the town in the coming weeks.

Located on the site of an old coaching house on Owler Ings Road, the new venture sees the culmination of a 10-year dream from the duo.

Growing up, Ryan spent lots of time in the kitchen cooking with his father and they often talked about opening a restaurant together. When he was just 14 years old, his Dad made a

promise that one day they would achieve their dream.

The subsequent years saw Ryan working in lots of high end restaurants, undergoing chef training at Northcote in Langho and growing his career at the Devonshire Arms in Bolton Abbey and Yorebridge House in Bainbridge before working as a senior sous chef at the Michelin starred Black Swan, Oldstead, run by chef Tommy Banks.

The new business sees Ryan, now 24, running his own kitchen whilst father Ian will be drawing on his construction and project management skills to look after the day to day aspects of the business.

They want to create a friendly atmosphere and become a real hub for the community in Brighouse through championing local businesses and providing a welcoming environment where people can meet and relax.

Ryan is currently designing a unique menu which will complement the craft beers and wine on offer. He will be foraging in the area and using local produce to offer customers the “freshest food and the highest quality”, bringing together everything he has learned over the years.

Speaking about the ethos of their new venture, Ryan said “You often find a really good beer place or a really good food place, but not many places combine the two.”

The venue is currently undergoing a massive renovation to create an industrial style interior which will pay homage to the original heritage of the building as an old bus garage. A bespoke kitchen and unique bar are also being installed before opening takes place in the coming weeks.