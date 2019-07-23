Mid Yorkshire Chamber’s partnership with the Yorkshire Asian Business Association

The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Yorkshire Asian Business Association (YABA) to further expand the reach and support available to businesses across West Yorkshire.

Promoting business growth, this collaboration will work with businesses across the Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield regions, providing an unprecedented support system and cohesive voice for businesses of all sizes.

The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has a vast knowledge and understanding of the challenges and opportunities both now and the future. By offering value-adding services and benefits, members remain connected, supported and represented locally, nationally and internationally.

Founded in 2014, the Yorkshire Asian Business Association provides support and a cohesive voice for the Asian business community across West Yorkshire.

Working under the framework of the National Asian Business Association, YABA strives to develop a comprehensive strategy to be the voice of Asian businesses.

In 2016, ABC found that the Asian community, while only making up 2.3% of the UK population, contributes over £120bn to the UK economy.

Sharon Jandu, director at YABA, said: “We couldn’t be happier to announce our collaboration with the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. Together, we share numerous values to support and represent businesses across the region.

“We have a lot of fantastic businesses that contribute significantly to the overall UK economy. With 165 years’ experience, the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has a long-standing heritage with many of those businesses, their knowledge and experience will help us to address the challenges within business and represent them in the most cohesive way possible.”