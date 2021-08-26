Missing Halifax brother and sister aged 12 and 11 found
Police officers searching for a missing brother and sister have found them safe and well.
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 1:19 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 3:26 pm
Rachel Potukova, who is 11, was last seen in Sowerby Bridge yesterday (Wednesday).
She went missing with her brother Simone, who is 12-years-old.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the siblings have been located and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.