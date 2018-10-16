Mobile dental clinic battling homelessness

A Brighouse dental practice is shining a light on the homeless plight in West Yorkshire, with a new awareness campaign to raise funds and tackle rough sleeping in the area.

Town Hall Dental established The Town Hall Foundation - its charitable arm - earlier this year, which helps provide essential dental care and opportunities for those who need them the most. Most recently, the practice has teamed up with local homeless charity, Focus4Hope, to set up a mobile dental clinic in Leeds, to help homeless outreach in the city.

The goal of the new campaign is to raise awareness of the growing problem of rough sleeping in West Yorkshire, as homelessness figures continue to rise for the 7th year running.

Rachel Dilley, head of the Town Hall Foundation, and practice manager at the dental clinic, said: “Working so closely with the homeless and vulnerably housed, you can see a huge desire from all of them to get back to work and get back on their feet. We can all help by donating food and clothes, but one of the things that’s so often overlooked is basic dignity. Simple hygiene products, wet wipes, the ability to brush their teeth, these are all things that can help someone feel loved and part of society again, and it’s an essential part of getting people housed and back to work.”