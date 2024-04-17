Moor fire: Teams from three fire stations plus specialist unit called to tackle first major Calderdale moor fire of the year
Scores of firefighters were called to put out a large moor fire in Calderdale last night.
The teams from Halifax, Todmorden and Keighley stations plus a specialist wildfire unit were scrambled to the moorland near Gaddings Dam, between Todmorden and Walsden, at 6.33pm.
Firefighters said a large area of moorland was on fire and they used a specialist wildfire vehicle – the Argo Cat – as well as beaters to put out the flames.
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.