Moor fire: Teams from three fire stations plus specialist unit called to tackle first major Calderdale moor fire of the year

Scores of firefighters were called to put out a large moor fire in Calderdale last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Apr 2024, 10:19 BST
The teams from Halifax, Todmorden and Keighley stations plus a specialist wildfire unit were scrambled to the moorland near Gaddings Dam, between Todmorden and Walsden, at 6.33pm.

Firefighters said a large area of moorland was on fire and they used a specialist wildfire vehicle – the Argo Cat – as well as beaters to put out the flames.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.

