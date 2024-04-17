Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teams from Halifax, Todmorden and Keighley stations plus a specialist wildfire unit were scrambled to the moorland near Gaddings Dam, between Todmorden and Walsden, at 6.33pm.

Firefighters said a large area of moorland was on fire and they used a specialist wildfire vehicle – the Argo Cat – as well as beaters to put out the flames.