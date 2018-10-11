Morrisons Halifax launches its hottest curry ever with an EIGHT chilli rating

Morrisons Halifax is launching an eight chilli rated curry – the Flaming Fiery Phaal – after listening to Morrisons ‘curry regular’ customers, who voiced complaints that the supermarket’s Volcanic Vindaloo wasn’t hot enough.

The blistering phaal has been created by Morrisons’ chefs, and their search led them to Birmingham’s Bangladeshi restaurants, the home of the phaal, which is often considered the fieriest and most challenging curry in the world.

A number of customers sent reviews to Morrisons on the supermarket’s previous hottest curry – the Volcanic Vindaloo - deeming it ‘not hot enough’ and asking the supermarket to create ‘a much hotter version’.

Morrisons Halifax’s Flaming Fiery Phaal contains Scorpion Chillies which top the Scoville Heat Scale – which ranks how hot a chilli is – in addition to Naga and green chillies. It boasts an eight chilli rating to make it the hottest supermarket curry ever.

Richard Wilkinson, at Morrisons Halifax, said: “We love to hear back from customers and were happy to take on the challenge. The difficulty when making a phaal is to make sure it’s got as much flavour as it has heat. But we think we’ve pulled it off!”